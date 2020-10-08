Stanford White 'Stan' Long, 76, of New Ipswich, NH, and formerly of Hatboro, PA, died unexpectedly on October 2, 2020 in Jaffrey.
Stan was born in May 1944, in Greenville, TN, son of the late Maurice and Dimple (Sorrell) Long. A true Southern gentleman, he graduated from Everett High School and Maryville College in Maryville, TN while spending summers at Nature's Classroom formerly known as Sargent Camp in Peterborough, NH at the base of Mt Monadnock.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and Grandaddy, band booster, football coach, school board president, dance & theatre dad, choir member, church elder, bluegrass guitar player, family cheerleader, animal lover, substitute teacher, life of the party, textile industry exec, ultimate TN Vols fan, Maryville College football player, Sargent Camp counselor, Lazy Boy chair lover, expert Dad Joke teller, a kind soul and an exceptional hugger.
He loved his native Tennessee with a fierce loyalty. Originally a dog lover, he finally succumbed to the feline charms of Emma and Otis, too. Most recently, Stan belonged to the New Ipswich Zoning Board of Adjustment, Heritage Commission and Deering Community Church.
Stan is survived by his wife, Sally A. Carll-Long of New Ipswich; his children Erick Long and husband Christopher Montella of Santa Clarita, CA; Chris Long and wife Heidi of Ambler, PA and Kate Dixon and husband Mike of Morehead City, NC and his step-children Jason Tamulen and wife Shawna of Winchendon, MA and Josh Tamulen of Sterling, MA as well as, his beloved grandchildren Tanner, Sorrell, Morgan, Hunter, Sophie, Logan, Aidan, Kaitlyn and Ayla.
Services will be held privately at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Deering Community Church Music Dept (www.deeringcommunitychurch.org
) and The United Church of Jaffrey's Food Pantry (www.unitedchurchofjaffrey.org
)
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Stan's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com