- Stanley A. Fink, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Harwich, MA, on February 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a lengthy illness. Born in St. Johnsbury, VT to Louis and Wilma (Jenkins) Fink. Stanley graduated from Essex Junction High School in Essex Junction, VT. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Forestry from the University of Maine. He owned and operated Joslin Hardware Store in Wilton, NH. He was a longtime resident in the Monadnock region. He was an avid golfer and an accomplished woodworker. He is survived by his significant other, Patricia Johnson, his sister Charlotte McFarlin of Rutland, VT, his nephews David (Adele) McFarlin of Brownville, VT, Michael (Polly) McFarlin of Peru, NY, and Patrick (Melinda) McFarlin of Newport, NH, and his niece Laurie (Franklyn) Hudson of Florence, VT.
A grave side service will be held in Essex Junction, VT, in May for family members. Donations to Cape Cod Hospice, 434 MA-134 G1, South Dennis, MA 02660, would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 12, 2019