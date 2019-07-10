Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on March 10, 1931 in Winchendon, MA a son of the late Joseph and Abby (Carlton) Taylor.



Stanley was a 1949 graduate of Peterborough High School and later went on to enter the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1954.



After his discharge from the Air Force, Stanley returned to NH to start his family, he married Annette (Carrier) in 1955 and together they raised their family in Rindge, NH. Stanley bought the family business, West Rindge Basket Shop and continued the family traditional of making beautiful baskets until he retired in 2006.



When he wasn't working, Stanley was enjoying time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed time spent volunteering with the Lions Club, something he did for more than 20 years.



In addition to his parents, Stanley was predeceased by his loving wife, Annette in 2017.



Survivors include his children, Gail Dubriske and her husband Paul of Keene, NH, Joseph Taylor and his wife Dayana of McAllen, TX and Brett Taylor of Berkley, CA. His grandchildren, Elisha Murray, Adam Dubriske, Patricia Swift, Benjamin Dubriske, Christopher Dubriske, Julia Taylor and 14 great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Hillside Cemetery, Goddard Road, Rindge, NH.



To share a memory or offer a condolence with Stanley's family please visit





- Stanley R. Taylor, 88, resident of Keene, NH formerly of Rindge, NH died at his daughter's home on July 10, 2019 after a period of declining health.He was born on March 10, 1931 in Winchendon, MA a son of the late Joseph and Abby (Carlton) Taylor.Stanley was a 1949 graduate of Peterborough High School and later went on to enter the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1954.After his discharge from the Air Force, Stanley returned to NH to start his family, he married Annette (Carrier) in 1955 and together they raised their family in Rindge, NH. Stanley bought the family business, West Rindge Basket Shop and continued the family traditional of making beautiful baskets until he retired in 2006.When he wasn't working, Stanley was enjoying time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed time spent volunteering with the Lions Club, something he did for more than 20 years.In addition to his parents, Stanley was predeceased by his loving wife, Annette in 2017.Survivors include his children, Gail Dubriske and her husband Paul of Keene, NH, Joseph Taylor and his wife Dayana of McAllen, TX and Brett Taylor of Berkley, CA. His grandchildren, Elisha Murray, Adam Dubriske, Patricia Swift, Benjamin Dubriske, Christopher Dubriske, Julia Taylor and 14 great-grandchildren.SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Hillside Cemetery, Goddard Road, Rindge, NH.To share a memory or offer a condolence with Stanley's family please visit www.cournoyerfh.com for more information. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on July 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close