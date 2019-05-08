Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie A. Dauphinais. View Sign Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Raphael's Church 103 Walker St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

- Stephanie Dauphinais, Age 32, Of Bennington, NH



Passed away unexpectedly April 29th due to complications from a rare autoimmune disease.



Stephanie will forever be remembered by Tom Mann, the love of her life, parents Margaret and Rick, brother Ricky, sisters Megan, Kelly and Sarah, niece Jocelyn, nephew Evan, maternal grandparents Marilyn and John Cashin, paternal grandmother Connie Dauphinais, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Was predeceased by cousin, Heather Cashin, grandfather Ed Dauphinais, and Uncle Howard Mooney.



Stephanie was born in Manchester, NH, where she attended Manchester High School West until moving to Antrim, NH in 2004 and graduated from Conval High School in 2006.



Stephanie worked at Crotched Golf Club's Toll Booth Tavern as a cook alongside her father. Stephanie also worked at Crotched Mountain Ski and Ride for over a decade.



Stephanie was a member of Sweeney Post Auxiliary.



Stephanie was extremely family oriented, she loved spending time with loved ones, especially their nieces and nephew. Stephanie had a love for baking and always enjoyed being the one to bake the cake or cupcakes for any special occasion, even the invented ones. She was an avid gardener and collector of candles, shoes and purses. Lastly, there was her love of New England sports.



Services: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beach St. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday May 15, at 11:00 am in St. Raphael's Church, 103 Walker St. Burial will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe page has been set up.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/steph039s-final-medical-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet



Please visit:

