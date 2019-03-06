Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen A. Jones. View Sign

- Stephen A. Jones, 70, of Peterborough, NH, died Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born in Richmond, VA, November 14, 1948, the son of Douglas and Martha Jones.



Steve is survived by his daughter, Gwen Jones of Grenoble, France; his brother Tom Jones of Essex Junction, VT; his sister Casey Jones (Bill Faller) of Temple, NH; and now it gets a bit more complicated ... his step children from his first marriage, Gina Mullane, Mechell Lord, Rob Hunter, and their mother Martha Wadsworth; his step children from his second marriage, Angela Mann, Jocylyn Coffman, Kiah Bostwick, and their mother Lisa Jones; his nephews John Jones and Sam Faller; and his niece Tess Faller.



Steve grew up in Northfield, MA, where he attended elementary school and then high school as a member of the class of 1966 at Mt. Hermon School. He attended Marlboro College in Vermont. Steve was a beloved teacher at Mountain Shadows School in Dublin for many years. He was a well-known claw hammer banjo and guitar player and teacher in the Monadnock region, partnering often with multi-instrumentalist Tim Mowry. Together they performed and recorded as the aptly named popular duo Grumbling Rustics. Steve was a talented chef, an expert chess player, and his poker and pool playing prowess largely funded his college expenses. As well, he was a voracious lifelong reader, and relatives recall Steve at two years old often carrying a copy of Reader's Digest, even into Swanzey Lake while swimming.



Steve's family is having a private memorial gathering and will announce plans for a celebration of his life when the warmer weather arrives - a time when all his friends and family will be invited to come together for a grand event honoring Steve's exuberant life with music, stories, and jokes.



Donations in Steve's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 with the indication to send an acknowledgement to The Family of Stephen Jones, c/o Casey Jones, PO Box 86, Temple, NH 03084.

