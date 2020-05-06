Steven C. Aldrich
Steven C. Aldrich, 65, of New Ipswich, died peacefully at his home on April 27, 2020.

Steve was a very happy outgoing person who loved to meet and talk to people wherever he went. He had many years of happy marriage to his high school sweetheart, Cheryl. They shared their first three years of marriage in Germany while serving in the US Army Signal Corps during peace time. He was a great family man and father to his two children, Heather and Taylor and was very proud of both of them. He spent many family summer trips in Maine and on Cape Cod. He was proud of his career with Digital but his true passion was being an avid outdoorsman whom loved fishing, hunting and skiing. He was close to his brother Paul and they enjoyed many fishing trips together. He passed away peacefully at home, and will be missed and remembered by those whom loved him.

A celebration of life will be scheduled later for family. To share memories or condolences with Steven's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
