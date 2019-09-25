Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven J. Reutlinger. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven John Reutlinger, formerly of Sudbury, MA passed away at his home after a brief illness on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A resident of Milford, NH, Steve's career as a talented woodworker and cabinet maker, spanned over 30 years, at SJR Custom Cabinets, and Gemini Gallery of Wood. His love for creating beautiful, finely detailed items of wood was surpassed only by the love he had for his family and friends.



Founding member of the Wild Hogs Adventure Club, Steve was an avid speleologist and mineralogist, spending much of his adult life sharing his love of caving and rock collecting with family and friends. In his later years, his focus shifted to music, and musical instruments, creating fine, handcrafted guitars and mandolins. Steve also began to compose instrumental music, creating Magic Morning Productions.



He is survived by his parents, John and Eileen Reutlinger of Sudbury, MA; three daughters, Jennifer Reutlinger, Sarah Reutlinger and her fiancé, Mark Nichols, and Lorin Reutlinger; along with his three grandchildren, Connor Nichols, Liam Nichols, and Madison Devlin of Peterborough, NH; four siblings, Scott Reutlinger of Framingham, MA, Chris and his wife, Mary Ann Reutlinger of Milford, MA, Greg Reutlinger and his wife, Denise of Franklin, MA, and Sharon Trudel and her husband, Paul Trudel of Franklin, NH; three nieces; and his life partner for 18 years, Caryn Mayo of Milford, NH.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

Steven John Reutlinger, formerly of Sudbury, MA passed away at his home after a brief illness on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A resident of Milford, NH, Steve's career as a talented woodworker and cabinet maker, spanned over 30 years, at SJR Custom Cabinets, and Gemini Gallery of Wood. His love for creating beautiful, finely detailed items of wood was surpassed only by the love he had for his family and friends.Founding member of the Wild Hogs Adventure Club, Steve was an avid speleologist and mineralogist, spending much of his adult life sharing his love of caving and rock collecting with family and friends. In his later years, his focus shifted to music, and musical instruments, creating fine, handcrafted guitars and mandolins. Steve also began to compose instrumental music, creating Magic Morning Productions.He is survived by his parents, John and Eileen Reutlinger of Sudbury, MA; three daughters, Jennifer Reutlinger, Sarah Reutlinger and her fiancé, Mark Nichols, and Lorin Reutlinger; along with his three grandchildren, Connor Nichols, Liam Nichols, and Madison Devlin of Peterborough, NH; four siblings, Scott Reutlinger of Framingham, MA, Chris and his wife, Mary Ann Reutlinger of Milford, MA, Greg Reutlinger and his wife, Denise of Franklin, MA, and Sharon Trudel and her husband, Paul Trudel of Franklin, NH; three nieces; and his life partner for 18 years, Caryn Mayo of Milford, NH.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close