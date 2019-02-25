Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Steven Scott Pearson, 35, of Peterborough, passed away at his home on February 20, 2019. He was born in Stony Brook, NY on August 5, 1983.



Steven's family moved to NH when he was 4 years old. He attended school in the ConVal School District. He lived in Bennington and Antrim through middle school. His family moved to Peterborough in 2000. Steven loved sports and he was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Red Sox and Celtics fan. Growing up he loved playing football and basketball. After high school Steven was employed by the Town of Peterborough for several years until he joined the Military in 2007. Steven served in the United States Army for 7 years, serving multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Steven earned many awards and commendations, including the Army Commendation medal, Valorous Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal. After being honorably discharged from the Army Steven remained in Afghanistan working in security for several government subcontractors. Steven enjoyed traveling when he had time off from work. One of Steven's favorite trips involved raising money for a Thailand learning center for underprivileged and orphaned children.



Steven will be remembered for his generosity, his unwavering willingness to help people around him, his sense of humor, ability to make people laugh, his unique ability to connect with kids and his loyalty to his family, friends, and those who served with him. Steven had a love of all animals, especially dogs. Steven developed friendships from around the world and had a positive impact on so many.



He is survived by his mother, Susan Howard and step-father, Jeffrey Howard, of Peterborough; his younger brother Nick and sister-in-law, Martha Duffy and nieces, Keelia and Madison, of Peterborough; his older brother James and sister-in-law. Leah Smith of Manchester, Connecticut; his two step-sisters, Jennifer and Kaitlynn Howard, of Peterborough; his half-sister Lillyann Alley, of Tennessee; his uncles Patrick, David and Darren Duffy, and aunts Doris Whitegiver and Diane Ellis, as well as many cousins to grow up with. Steven is also survived by his god-daughter, Lillian Devoid.



Services will be held on March 8th 2019 at 5:00pm at Sargent Camp Northern Lodge 36 Sargent Camp Road Hancock 03449



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steven's name to Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter (MATS) at PO Box 3053 Peterborough, NH 03458 or a in his honor. Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter is a non-profit organization where Steven's mother works, and he enjoyed supporting MATS in any way he could. Donations will go directly to benefit the children who are a part of the MATS program.



