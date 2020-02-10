Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Sundra R. Stone, 77, a resident of Wilmington, MA died after a period of declining health on Monday, February 3, 2020.



She was born on March 14, 1942 in Reading, MA a daughter of the late Nagel and Sikri (Paajanen) Stone.



Sundra lived in Reading until she was five. She and her family moved to Wilmington in 1947, where she was raised and attended local schools. She moved to New Ipswich, NH where she resided with her children for a few years before returning back to Massachusetts to be closer to her family.



When she wasn't working, Sundra could be found spending time with her family. She had a special love for cats, and enjoyed spending time with her brother at the local flea markets around the Boston area. Sundra had a love for nature, beauty, animals, swimming and walking.



She was predeceased by her parents, by her two brothers, and by her grandson, Bobby.



Survivors include her children, Deborah, Jaffrey, and Rose; her grandchildren, Leighton, Jeffrey, Sarah, Sarah, Rachel, Emily and Heidi; her siblings, Robert, Uno, Nagel, and Ula. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



A graveside service will take place in the spring in the Smithville Cemetery, New Ipswich, NH. Date and time to be announced.





