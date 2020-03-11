Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan E. Greenough, 71, a lifelong resident of Jaffrey, died peacefully at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.



She was born on March 30, 1948 in Peterborough, daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Lynaugh) Fish. 'Sue' was raised and educated in Jaffrey, graduating from Conant High School with the Class of 1966. She married Patrick J. Greenough on October 26, 1968, in a beautiful Mass at Saint Patrick Church, and they soon began their family.



Sue had worked as at New Hampshire Ball Bearing for 50 years, retiring only 2 short years ago after a fulfilling career she loved. She had served her home town of Jaffrey on the Budget Committee and had also belonged to the John Humiston Unit #11 American Legion Women's Auxiliary for more than 40 years.



Sue enjoyed baking and cooking, reading Danielle Steele books, and she loved Elvis and her pets immensely. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her son, Scott, and her daughter, Melissa. Her brother, Warren was killed in action in Korea, and her sister, Laura Leel also died earlier.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Patrick Greenough, of Jaffrey; her son Michael Greenough and his former wife Jennifer of Jaffrey; her grandson Patrick and her granddaughter Samantha, of Jaffrey; her sister, Shirley Hall of Peterborough, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10:00 am in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will take place later in the Spring at Saint Patrick Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue's name to either the Jaffrey Firefighters Company, Inc., 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to Kitty Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 468, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Sue's family, please visit

