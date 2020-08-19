Susan Geralyn Buxton, 57 (May 24, 1963 to August 11, 2020), beloved daughter of the late Harry & Rita Buxton, passed peacefully among her loving caregivers at Cottage Hill in Sanford, Maine. She loved dancing, signing for the deaf, music, and was creative in art. She attended Peterborough Middle School and later graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1984.



She was a joyful hero to all her brothers. She was predeceased by brothers Alan and Cary and is survived by brothers Scott of Palmdale, CA and Jon of Hallowell, ME.



A celebration of Susan's life will be on Friday August 21st from 1-3 pm at Carll - Heald & Black funeral home, 580 Main Street in Springvale ME.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waban Projects, Inc. 5 Dunaway Dr., Sanford, ME 04073.



