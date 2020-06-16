Susanne T. Wellwood, 88, of Keene, NH passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 30, 1932 in Cambridge, MA to the late Alfred and Elva (Pritchard) Tutin.



She attended school in Lexington, MA graduating from Lexington High School class of 1950. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree in physical therapy from Sargent College, BU in 1954.



Susanne married her husband Robert (Bob) Wellwood on June 12, 1954 at the Hancock Congregational Church in Lexington, MA. She did physical therapy at Mary Hitchcock memorial Hospital where her husband did his internship and residency.



They moved to Greenville, NH in 1956 where her husband started his general practice of medicine and she did some physical therapy as well as office work.



Sue moved with her husband and three children in 1966 to a home designed by themselves in Sharon, NH where they lived for 21 years. Sue did a great deal of volunteer work during those years for the girl scouts, at the Sharon's arts center, and at Peterborough public schools. She was also a Sunday school teacher and on the Pulpit committee for three churches.



In addition to all these activities and raising her family, she became a skilled herbalist and nutritionist. In 1981 she appeared as "cook of the month" in Yankee magazine. She and her husband integrated dietary advice into a plan for preventative medicine.



She loved the creative imagination of children and writers of special books about children, from Louisa May Alcott to Elizabeth Orton Jones who was a special friend.



She enjoyed gardens and especially herb gardens like those of Adelma Simmons and Tasha Tudor.



In 1987 Sue and Bob retired to Stoddard, NH where Sue continued her volunteer work at the Keene Community Kitchen, the Chapel by the Lake, Wyman's Tavern, The Historial Society of Cheshire County, Stoddard Women's Group, and the Cedarcrest Foundation's Home for special children.



For many years she and her husband guided groups through the Wyman Tavern while wearing period clothing. The Wellwood's both received Presidential Citations for their volunteer work in 2008. Meanwhile, they continued their gardening and exercise programs.



She leaves behind her beloved husband Bob, daughters Sally and her husband Fred, Ann and her husband Bill, and Beth and Ned, two granddaughters Katie and Caroline, her niece Sara and nephew Jeff.



There will be a private memorial service at a later date.



Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Cedarcrest Foundation at 91 Maple Ave Keene, NH 03431.



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is handing funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store