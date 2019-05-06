- After over a four-year battle with cancer , Suzie died on January 11, 2019 in Sylva NC. She was 50 years old. She was born May 11, 1968 in Gardner, MA to Francis and Grace (Burnham) Picard. She lived and attended school in Rindge and Jaffrey, NH graduating in 1986 from Conant High School.
On June 28, 1986 she married Doug Hildreth in Rindge, NH. They were later divorced. She married Kevin Senter in 2010.
She is survived by daughter Meghan Hildreth and son Bryan (Haley) Hildreth and three grandchildren Ashtyn, Lily, and Gracie. She is survived by her parents of Spindale, NC., a sister Nancy Roberts of Wisconsin and a brother Mike Picard of Colorado. Her brother Robert Picard died in 1997.
Suzie was a real estate agent for ten years right out of high school. She was a jewelry maker and designer, and loved caring for her horses. She moved to North Carolina in 2001 and loved to travel especially to Jekyll Island in Georgia.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 7, 2019