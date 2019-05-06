Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzan Marie Picard Hildreth Senter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- After over a four-year battle with cancer , Suzie died on January 11, 2019 in Sylva NC. She was 50 years old. She was born May 11, 1968 in Gardner, MA to Francis and Grace (Burnham) Picard. She lived and attended school in Rindge and Jaffrey, NH graduating in 1986 from Conant High School.



On June 28, 1986 she married Doug Hildreth in Rindge, NH. They were later divorced. She married Kevin Senter in 2010.



She is survived by daughter Meghan Hildreth and son Bryan (Haley) Hildreth and three grandchildren Ashtyn, Lily, and Gracie. She is survived by her parents of Spindale, NC., a sister Nancy Roberts of Wisconsin and a brother Mike Picard of Colorado. Her brother Robert Picard died in 1997.



Suzie was a real estate agent for ten years right out of high school. She was a jewelry maker and designer, and loved caring for her horses. She moved to North Carolina in 2001 and loved to travel especially to Jekyll Island in Georgia.

- After over a four-year battle with cancer , Suzie died on January 11, 2019 in Sylva NC. She was 50 years old. She was born May 11, 1968 in Gardner, MA to Francis and Grace (Burnham) Picard. She lived and attended school in Rindge and Jaffrey, NH graduating in 1986 from Conant High School.On June 28, 1986 she married Doug Hildreth in Rindge, NH. They were later divorced. She married Kevin Senter in 2010.She is survived by daughter Meghan Hildreth and son Bryan (Haley) Hildreth and three grandchildren Ashtyn, Lily, and Gracie. She is survived by her parents of Spindale, NC., a sister Nancy Roberts of Wisconsin and a brother Mike Picard of Colorado. Her brother Robert Picard died in 1997.Suzie was a real estate agent for ten years right out of high school. She was a jewelry maker and designer, and loved caring for her horses. She moved to North Carolina in 2001 and loved to travel especially to Jekyll Island in Georgia. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close