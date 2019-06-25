Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne C. Whitney, 74, of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, after a brief illness with her husband and her daughter by her side.



Suzanne was born on March 10, 1945 in Peterborough, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Dancause of Jaffrey. She married Lyman "Hank" Whitney on March 6, 1987 in West Palm Beach, Florida and they resided in Jupiter, FL until 1989, before moving back to their native New Hampshire. Suzanne and Hank spent Winters in Tampa, FL since 2015 and retired permanently to Tampa in 2018 Suzanne was a loving wife mother grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly by all who knew her



In addition to her husband, Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Anne Marie (Korpi) Eighinger of Tampa, FL; her 2 sons, Michael L. Korpi of Keene, NH and Scott P. Korpi of Marlborough, NH; her seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her extended family.



Abiding by Suzanne's wishes, there will be no calling hours.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant.



A celebration of Suzanne's life will immediately follow the Mass at the Jaffrey VFW Banquet Hall, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Jaffrey Fire Department Equipment Fund, 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452; the Rindge Fire Department, 150 Main Street, Rindge, NH 03461; or to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share memories, photographs or condolences with Suzanne's family, please visit her online memorial at

