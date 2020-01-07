Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas M. Coffey, 88, a resident of Rindge, NH died after a period of declining health on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Gardner Rehabilitation Center, Gardner.



He was born on April 29, 1931 in Gardner, MA a son of the late John and Hanira (Dooley) Coffey.



Tom was raised and educated locally. Following school he went on to enter the United States Army, where he faithfully served his country during the Korean Conflict, till he was honorably discharged.



He worked for many years at Teleflex Medical and later retired from Supernaut in quality control. Tom also volunteered a majority of his life with the volunteer fire service, serving for many years with the Rindge Fire Department as Captain and later Deputy Chief and also with the Meadowood Fire Department. He was an active member of the Jaffrey Post 5613 and the American Legion also here in Jaffrey. When he wasn't working Tom could be seen spending time with his family, he especially loved to camp and travel. He was a devout catholic who was a longtime member of the St. Patrick's Parish in Jaffrey.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased in death by his loving wife, Agnes in 2011.



Survivors include his stepdaughter, Lorraine Gleason of Rindge, NH and many close friends.



SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM in the St. Patrick's Parish, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH with Rev. Wilfred Deschamps officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the Rindge Firefighters association, P.O. Box 587 Rindge, NH 03461.





