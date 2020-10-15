Thomas E. Marriner entered eternal life on October 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family while listening to a medley of piano hymns. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Cynthia Day Marriner, and his three daughters and their husbands, Melinda and Jim Luther, Mandy and Dana Bradford, and Lisa and Peter Hoekstra. Tom was also the proud and prayerful grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. As an avid dog-lover, he and Cindy shared their lives with 11 dogs over their 63 years together.
Tom and Cindy owned the Carpenter's Shop in Dublin, where he crafted Shaker Box reproductions and furniture. His greatest pleasure was spending time on the water. He and his family sailed for many years off the coast of New England. Tom and Cindy took up kayaking in their 60s and explored local lakes and rivers together with their extended family and friends. As an accomplished fine arts carpenter, his greatest joy was building 5 wood kayaks, each taking 6 months to create.
Tom Marriner found his faith at a Billy Graham crusade and lived his faith as an active member at Monadnock Congregational Church, as well as serving on mission trips to Russia and volunteering for Campus Crusade for Christ. He was a self-taught piano player of classic hymns.
A private memorial service will be held with his immediate family at the Dublin Cemetery, overlooking Dublin Lake.
In lieu of flowers gifts can be made to Samaritan's Purse Memorial Fund, or, the Jeannie Scott Legacy Fund at Scott Farrar.
