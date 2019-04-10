Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Casey. View Sign

Tom Casey, 59, of Surry, NH passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2019. His wife, Sandie Phipps, was by his side.



The son of the late James F. Casey Sr. and Joan Comollo Casey, Tom was born on June 8, 1959 in Cortland, NY, one of 11 children. He graduated from SUNY Geneseo and moved to Keene while working for Time Warner Cable. Tom met his wife Sandie in Keene and they were married in 2002. Tom was a devoted husband and a devoted stepfather to Sandie's son Alex Salvatori.



Family was very important to Tom. In addition to Sandie and Alex, Tom is survived by his eight sisters, Maureen (Eugene) Stadelman, Paula (Peter) Cowling, Jessica (Thomas Gebhardt) Casey, Constance (Ricky) McAfee, Faith Casey, Erin (Philip) Potter, Noelle Feint, Shannon (Robert) Casey-Martin; two brothers, James (Meg Taylor) Casey Jr. and Anthony Casey; and his brother-in-law, Gary Phipps. Tom is also survived by his twenty-four nieces and nephews; their spouses; and 26 grandnieces and grandnephews. Besides his parents, Tom was also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Helen Phipps; his sister-in-law, Cheryl Burrows; and his brothers-in-law, Terry Phipps and Stephen Feint.



Tom's career spanned work with Sammons Communications, Time Warner, Millyard Communications and The Keene Sentinel. Tom was also active in the community, having served on both boards of Monadnock Family Services and on the board of the Monadnock United Way.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13th, at 11:00 AM in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square in Keene.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to Monadnock Family Services, 64 Main Street, Suite 201, Keene, NH 03431, or to The Kingsbury Cancer Center - Cancer Care Fund, Cheshire Health Foundation, 580 Court Street, Keene, NH 03431.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13th, at 11:00 AM in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square in Keene.

49 Court Street

Keene , NH 03431

Funeral Home
49 Court Street
Keene , NH 03431
(603) 352-0341

