Thomas Smith Barrett, 67, of Greenville, NH died May, 17, 2020 after a period of declining health.

He was born in Everett, MA, September 3, 1953, son of the late Max and Jessie (Thomason) Barrett. After graduating Medford High School in 1972, Tom joined the Navy and proudly served our country aboard ship during the Vietnam conflict. Thomas was a long time FW Webb employee and served as the water commissioner for Greenville Village District until his death.

Tom was an avid sports sports fan, loved history, and appreciated a well cooked meal with friends where his sense of humor was always welcome and appreciated.

He is survived by 10 siblings, and many dear friends. He will be missed by those who love him and will never be forgotten.

Services: A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Thomas's loving name, may do so with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF

200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or visit them online at JDRF.org.



Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 25, 2020.
