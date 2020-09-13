Thomas Vincent Norton was born on March, 22nd 1963 to Andrew and Mary Patricia Norton in Peterborough, New Hampshire where he was also raised and resided for the majority of his life.
Tom, as he liked to be called, peacefully passed away from an undiagnosed lung condition on September 3rd 2020, while enjoying his favorite view of a beaver pond near his home in Hancock, NH. Tom would visit the beaver pond on a near daily basis, which he said brought him great joy, relaxation and peace of mind.
Tom enjoyed a great deal of things, including fishing and boating with his sons and brothers, duck hunting, biking, skiing and watching his lifelong favorite team, The Boston Bruins, as well as other sports teams. Tom enjoyed watching his two sons play sports throughout their lives (often alongside their cousins), such as baseball, lacrosse, football, rugby and particularly wrestling. Towards the end of his life, Tom began to take up golfing and would spend time at the driving range with his youngest son, John, as well as ice skating, which he would do with his eldest son Andrew.
Tom is survived by his two sons Andrew and John Norton, who were born to his former spouse, Catherine Forrest. Additionally, Tom is survived by his brothers Mike, Johnny and Steve, as well as his sisters Nancy, Laura, Joan, Kathy and Tina. In addition to his many brothers and sisters, Tom also had a great number of nieces, nephews, and close friends, all of whom he loved endlessly.
Tom was known for his great sense of humor, his ability to not take himself too seriously and laugh at himself, his compassion for others, his ability to become friends with everyone and his loving, caring demeanor. Tom was a great friend, brother, uncle and most of all, father. With great fortune, he is now in a better place smiling down upon us, while enjoying the company of his two parents, and his brother Paul. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18th at 11:00 am at St. Peters Cemetery, High Street, Peterborough.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com