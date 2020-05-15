Thomas W. Scraggs
1955 - 2020
Thomas W. Scraggs, 64, of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH after a lengthy illness.

Tom was born in Hudson, MA on July 18, 1955, the son of William and Louise (St. Francis) Scraggs. He attended Marlborough (MA) High School and Lamson College in Arizona.

Tom had worked for the Entwistle Company in Hudson, MA, making precision machined components for the military and later worked at Walmart in Rindge.

Throughout his life, Tom had lived in Hudson, MA, Phoenix, AZ, New Ipswich, NH, Greenville, NH, Peterborough, NH and in Jaffrey, NH. He enjoyed NASCAR racing at all levels, and spending time with family and friends, especially his two dogs, Bear and Bandit and his cat Gizmo.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Baldwin in 2010, his father, William Scraggs in 1991, his brother, Frank Reed in 1989, his brother, Daniel Reed in 2019, and his father-in-law, Alfred Whitney in 2016.

Tom is survived by his wife of 23 years, Karen (Whitney) Scraggs of Jaffrey; his daughter, Nicole Payson of Cornish, NH; his son, Shaun Scraggs of Gilsum, NH; 4 grandchildren; his step-father, Earle Baldwin of Sun City, AZ; his sister, Louise Landry of Vermont; his mother-in-law, Barbara C. Whitney of Hancock; his sister and brother in-law, Debra & Jonathan Coyne of Hancock; his niece, Monique Reed; his nephews, Dalton, Dylan and Evan Coyne and many friends, including Dan Charlonne and Jeremy Baird.

There will be no calling hours or services held at this time. Burial will take place later in Smithville Cemetery in New Ipswich.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 60 Walnut Street #102, Wellesley, MA, 02481.

To share memories, photographs and condolences with Tom's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
