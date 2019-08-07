Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 10:00 AM Mason Congregational Church 33 Valley Rd Mason , NH View Map Service 12:00 PM New Boston Cemetery Cemetery Rd New Boston , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy James Leach, 62, died July 26,2019 at Cheshire Medical Center, Keene, NH. after a long battle with cardiac disease and more recently bladder cancer. Timothy was born September 4th, 1956, the son of Herbert Allen Leach and Elizabeth Adel Fournier Leach. He leaves behind two sons, Scott McPhee and Maxwell McPhee. He lived a simple life in Swansey, NH where he shared his home with lifetime friend Arthur Furstenau. Arthur became Tim's primary caregiver for many years as Tim's health declined.



Tim attended Mascenic Regional High School in the class of 1976. He was a metal worker with Hitchner's Manufacturing, Milford, NH in the 80's and more recently worked at NH Forge, Inc. Keene, NH until his retirement due to health reasons.



Tim enjoyed movies, music and comedy. He had a sharp and quick wit and his humor will truly be missed. In his early years he played guitar in local garage bands. One was called Black Flame, named for Tim's guitar with special Black Flame finish. The band consisted of Dana Washburn, Steve Morrison, and Albert Leach. They all took turns with vocals. He also liked working on his 57 Chevy doing autobody work and tinkering on the engine.



Tim was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Herbert Leach, a younger brother Wayne Allen Leach, and an older sister Christine Barnes.



In addition to his sons, Tim is survived by his siblings: Ralph Leach and his wife Joanne, Albert Leach and his wife Paula, Ann Moser, Donna Chen and her husband Steve, Marcia McDaniel and her husband Bart, Barbie Estes and her husband Ray. He has many nieces and nephews.



A memorial Service will be held at Mason Congregational Church, Sept 7th, at 10am with a graveside service at noon at the New Boston cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial contribution please donate to the . To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to

