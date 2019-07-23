- Timothy P Chapman, 64, passed away peacefully on July 19 after a strong battle with ALS.
Tim worked hard and played hard his whole life. His strong work ethic, generous heart and no BS motto carried him far and helped him acquire many lasting friendships throughout his life's journey. He will be forever loved, remembered and missed by his loving family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine Clark, siblings Mark, Mike and Chlo Creighton and his daughters Becky, Beth, Jennifer, Jessica and Elizabeth. Tim was an incredible grandfather and his legacy will live on thru his 15 beautiful grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was also a kind and loving husband and will be truly missed by his wife, Kathy Lou Chapman.
The family is planning a celebration of Tim's life on Saturday, August 17.
Please contact them for details.
In remembrance of Tim we also ask that a donation be made in his honor to a local VNA (Visiting Nurse Association) or the ALS Association.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on July 25, 2019