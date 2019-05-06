Tracey George LaCroix, 50, of Rindge, died unexpectedly, Thursday, May 2, 2019, after a sudden illness.
He was born on March 9, 1969, in Peterborough, the son of Philip M and Janet (Davis) LaCroix.
He attended Jaffrey area schools and lived within the Jaffrey / Rindge area for his entire life.
He worked in the Construction trade for various contractors.
He enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends, listening to music, learning and playing various musical instuments.
He is survived by his parents: Janet Lacroix of Jaffrey, NH and Philip Lacroix of WA; children Allison and Joshua LaCroix and Granddaughter Autumn Cape of Greer, SC as well as a brother: Richard LaCroix of Keene.
An hour of visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St, Jaffrey, from 6:00-7:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation time in the funeral home chapel, Fr. William DeChamps will officiate.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 7, 2019