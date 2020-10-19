Trevor Pierce of Jaffrey, NH, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Syracuse, NY, at the age of 18.
Trevor was born on November 23, 2001 in Manchester, NH to Jan Fischer and Ken Pierce. He lived in Jaffrey his whole life and was a 2020 graduate of Conant High School. He was a member of the Honors program at Syracuse University, where he was majoring in Political Philosophy. He was very passionate about politics and journalism, and had completed a spring 2020 internship at the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Trevor loved Scouting, and created an outdoor classroom in front of the Jaffrey Grade School for his Eagle project. He also enjoyed working three summers as camp staff at Camp Wanocksett in Dublin, NH. He was full of energy and was particularly good helping the younger scouts who were homesick: making them laugh and feel at home at camp. At Conant, he was a 4-year member of the cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track teams, and he was a team captain his senior year.
Trevor was predeceased by his maternal great-grandparents Vera Burroughs Raymond and James Roland Raymond.
Trevor is survived by his mother Jan Fischer, of Jaffrey, NH, his uncle Marty Fisher of Hillsborough, NH, his great uncle Jim Raymond of Henniker, NH, and his honorary grandparents Ann and Bruce Webb of Peterborough, NH. He is also survived by his father Ken Pierce of Merrimack, NH, his uncles Shawn Pierce of Ruskin, FL, Robert Pierce, Jr. of Alstead, NH, David Hutchins of Newmarket, NH, and his paternal grandparents Deborah Pierce of Amesbury, MA, and Robert Pierce of St. Augustine, FL.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held outside at Camp Wanocksett, 642 Upper Jaffrey Rd, Dublin, NH 03444, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Scouters are asked to be in full uniform if possible, and everyone should dress accordingly for weather. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for the gathering. Please bring chairs, photos & memories of Trevor to share.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Trevor's memory to Camp Wanocksett, and a link to the specific fund will be provided at www.cournoyerfh.com
when it becomes available.
To share memories, photographs or condolences with Trevor's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
.