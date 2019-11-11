Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Anne Forcier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Valerie Anne Forcier, 77, of Jaffrey, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough after a long period of failing health.



She was born on June 14, 1942, in Peterborough, daughter of the late Albert A. and Rita Gay (Johnson) Forcier. Valerie attended local schools and graduated from Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in 1960.



Valerie worked at Elite Laundry, the Rexall Drugstore, and Dyno Manufacturing in Jaffrey. She traveled to California and worked at a hospital in Inglewood for nine years while living with her sister, Gay. She returned to Jaffrey and assisted her parents with the management of their apartment rentals; she taught herself bookkeeping and maintained impeccable records. Valerie was the caregiver for her mother until she passed away in 1978, and for her father until his death in 1990.



Valerie was a communicant of St. Patrick Parish and a member of Auxiliary Post 5613. In 1966, she was presented a certificate recognizing her 16 years of dedicated service as a volunteer at the Jaffrey Public Library. She was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles.



In recent years, Valerie faced multiple health issues, which she dealt with courageously. She was very thankful for the help she received during that time from Meals on Wheels, CVTC, and a small group of loyal friends; she also found comfort in the care provided by the staff at Pheasant Wood Center.



In addition to her parents, Valerie was predeceased by her sisters, Beverly Marrotte Theroux in 1985, and Gay Ouellette in 1987. She is survived by two nieces, six nephews, and several cousins.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church on Friday, November 15 at 11 a.m. Burial at St. Patrick Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Parish Outreach, 87 Main Street, Jaffrey.

