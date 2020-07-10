1/1
Vera D. (Benedict) Smith
Vera D. (Benedict) Smith, 78, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center after a short illness.

She leaves her three sons, Michael V. Smith and his wife Cathy of New Ipswich, NH, Matthew V. Smith and Marshall V. Smith, both of Lunenburg; one sister, Elizabeth Boulerice of Lunenburg; one grandson, Michael A Smith; one granddaughter, Megan Smith of Townsend and one great-grandchild Alexis Ray Bonet.

She is predeceased by her husband, Carter R. "Russ" Smith who died in 2014, a sister, Barbara Rajotte who died in 2007 and brother Paul Benedict who died in 2011.

Vera was born in Fitchburg on July 14, 1941, a daughter of the late William and Elsa (Koivula) Benedict. She was a graduate of Lunenburg High School. She enjoyed gardening, crosswords, playing the slots at Mohegan Sun and watching Jeopardy. She also loved to watch and play with her great-granddaughter Lexy.

Funeral services are private. Burial will be private in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Vera's care. Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jul. 10, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Memories & Condolences

July 5, 2020
Matt,
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time... I hope you find peace in the memories of you and your mom..
Les & Ann
Les Griffith
Family
July 3, 2020
Marshall,

Very sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I hope you can find peace through all the good memories you had with her. I'm sorry my friend. Rob Quirk
Rob quirk
Friend
