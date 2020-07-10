Vera D. (Benedict) Smith, 78, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center after a short illness.
She leaves her three sons, Michael V. Smith and his wife Cathy of New Ipswich, NH, Matthew V. Smith and Marshall V. Smith, both of Lunenburg; one sister, Elizabeth Boulerice of Lunenburg; one grandson, Michael A Smith; one granddaughter, Megan Smith of Townsend and one great-grandchild Alexis Ray Bonet.
She is predeceased by her husband, Carter R. "Russ" Smith who died in 2014, a sister, Barbara Rajotte who died in 2007 and brother Paul Benedict who died in 2011.
Vera was born in Fitchburg on July 14, 1941, a daughter of the late William and Elsa (Koivula) Benedict. She was a graduate of Lunenburg High School. She enjoyed gardening, crosswords, playing the slots at Mohegan Sun and watching Jeopardy. She also loved to watch and play with her great-granddaughter Lexy.
Funeral services are private. Burial will be private in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Vera's care. Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
.