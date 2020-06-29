Vickie Lynn Eddy nee Townsend, 68, died on June 20, 2020, at a hospital in Galax, Virginia.



She was born in Peterborough, NH on March 11, 1952, to Richard and Marion (Jinx) Townsend. The second oldest of four daughters. She attended school, elementary through high school, graduating from Peterborough High School in 1970. Vickie was a true pioneer and kick-ass woman, dedicating her working life as a machinist and honing her skills to become a tool and die maker. She worked for 13 years at New Hampshire Ball Bearing in Peterborough NH, which she left to continue her career at SN Precision Bearings in Troy, NY for another 29 years.



She was married to John W Eddy for 48 years and had a son and a daughter. Shawn W Eddy and his wife Debbie of Salt Lake City UT and Shannon M Gamache nee Eddy her husband Brian of Webster NY.



Vickie loved being physical, playing as hard as she worked, and enjoyed many years of softball, volleyball, horseshoes, Ping-Pong and goofing around with family and friends. She was a talented artist, who created stain glass ornaments and figurines. When she was not busy with her art or outside endeavors, she loved to do jigsaw puzzles, computer and card games, with cribbage being an almost everyday occurrence. Animals were always an important part of her life, pets, or wildlife alike.



She is predeceased by her parents, and one sister Candance (Candy)Townsend Mckernan



She is survived by her husband, son, and daughter, and wildly loved grandchildren, Kati Gamache and Martin Gamache. Two sisters, Sandy and Taffy, brother-in-laws George, John, Martin, Ralph, Doug, and Jim. Sister-in-laws Charlene, Lois, Lucille, and Michelle. And many nieces and nephews.



Vickie was a large part of her family and she will be truly missed.



Please visit her Facebook page to post pictures and memories of Vickie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store