- The Matriarch of the Peterson and Garhart family will no longer be with us, at the age of 98, but her memory will linger on. Virginia Garhart Peterson was born on June 22, 1921 in Seattle, Washington at Providence Hospital to Dr. Manch Neville Garhart and Henrietta Johanna Klopfer. Her early schooling was at the Helen Bush School with the Francis Parker method and she graduated high school at Saint Nicholas School for girls. She then entered The University of Washington Class of 1943 graduating in Pre-Med and Pharmacy. She continued her education at Colby College, Columbia University Laboratory, and University of Rochester Medical School, where she did research on breast cancer with Assistant Dean Dr. Walter Bloor. She continued research on motion sickness drugs like Dramamine. After classes she worked in one of the early hospital pharmacies.



During her vacations, she began a life of many facets. A bicycle tour through Europe led to the offer of a job in Paris, London and New York as an assistant to the President of SITA (Student International Travel Agency). She conducted tours to India, South East Asia, Mexico, South America, Australia and Tasmania. She traveled the world.



She was married in Paris to John David Peterson in 1952, by the Mayor of the 9th Arrondissment followed by a skiing honeymoon at Mt. Blanc and Zermatt. There was a church ceremony at Canterbury in the Church of England with friends from Boston and Peterborough.



They returned to New Hampshire, where she opened Travel New Horizons and later Venture Travel in Jaffrey, as well as Travel Consultants LTD. She was the first pharmacist at Monadnock Hospital and at Crotched Mountain, where she was on the board for 25 years. She was a relief pharmacist for 17 years.



Virginia was included in Who's Who in the East and Who's Who in American Women as well as International Biography.



She was a Girl Scout leader for over 17 years and a board member of Swift Water Girl Scout Council. She endowed a Girl Scout Campership, administered through the Peterborough Woman's Club. She was president of the Woman's Club 1963-1965 and again in 1987-1989.



At the age of 90 she took up watercolor painting. Also, at 90, she published her book WAM, a family memoir and it is now in its second printing. Then at age 95 she published Mill Creek History from 1890-2015. At age 98 she put together a collection of life family episodes. Her motto at the age of 98 was keep moving, one foot ahead of the next.



They raised three daughters, Holly Breeden Dunphy (William), Heather Peterson DeVinne (Charles) and Laurel Peterson Brouwer (David). She was the last survivor from a family of five siblings: Theodore Manch Garhart, William Neville Garhart, Manch Daniel Garhart, and Nannette Garhart Tallman. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Dorothy D. Peterson of Peterborough.



She leaves seven grandchildren: Whitney Reed Breeden, Prescott Hollis Breeden (Brittany), Todd Peterson Breeden (Meghan), Peter Cornick DeVinne, Sylvia Larkin DeVinne, Lillian Rose Brouwer, and Jasmine Eve Brouwer. She also leaves one great granddaughter, Bridget Shirley Breeden. Several nieces and nephews: Andrew Peterson (Kirsten), Peterborough, Meg Petersen, Plymouth, NH, Sally Garhart Eneguess (Daniel Francis) Peterborough, Christine Garhart, St. Louis, MO, James Manch Garhart (Ingrid), North Bend, WA, William Neville Garhart Jr. (Sandra), Tahula, WA, Lynette Tallman Scott (Byron), Arlington, WA, Deirde Tallman Stark (Dale), Soap Lake, WA, Melissa Tallman Elchepp, Kirkland, WA, Karen Tallman Fridley, Seattle, WA, Nancy Garhart Golden, Bedminster, NJ, Carol Garhart Whelan, Silver City, NM.



There will be no calling hours and her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans with a plaque at Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough at the Peterson grave site. A Memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, Peterborough on September 28th at 3 PM and in Seattle, Washington at a later date. In her memory gifts can be given to The Girl Scout Campership, care of The Peterborough Woman's Club, P.O. Box 343, Peterborough, NH 03458, The Peterborough Garden Club, P.O. Box 651, Peterborough, NH 03458 or The Garhart Foundation, PO Box 680, Snoqualmie, WA 98605. Funeral details handled by The Cremation Society of Manchester NH.

