Virginia Quinn Merrion (Ginna) passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 under the loving care of the Regency Memory Care staff of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Whidbey Health Hospice Care.
She lived at Regency in Oak Harbor, Wash., for over three years. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2014 after the death of her husband. Joe. For three years prior to her move to Regency she lived at home with 24/7 care by wonderful women headed up by "caregiver supreme" Rhonda Cowart of Oak Harbor.
She was born to Joseph and Agnes Quinn on Dec. 20, 1928 in Miami Beach, Fla., but spent her child- hood in Hancock, N.H., with older sister, Peg (deceased), younger sister Cathy (deceased) and younger brother Dick, who lives in Sedona, Ariz., with his wife, Janet.
Ginna graduated from the University of N.H. in 1950 and then went to work with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in the Philadelphia area, where she "broke the glass ceiling" as a woman moving up in the administration of that company.
In 1963, she married Joseph Merrion and became the stepmother to Jim Merrion (Jean), now of Sweet Valley, Penn., and Linda McNamara, now of Oak Harbor, Wash.
She and Joe traveled extensively, in many cases piloting their own plane. Ginna flew in the Women's National Air Race (then called the Powder Puff Derby) with friend, Anna Spivey (deceased), beginning in California and ending in New Jersey.
Upon retirement from Wyeth in 1981, Joe and Ginna moved to Hancock, N.H., where for many years they had a u-cut Christmas tree farm. In 1996, they left their farm and moved to Oak Harbor to be closer to Linda and their niece, Margie Fortmann Ridley, who lives on Camano Island, Wash., with her husband, Tom. They enjoyed their years here very much.
Ginna is survived by her brother, Dick (Janet); stepson, Jim (Jean); step- daughter, Linda; and 11 loving nieces and nephews and their children, scattered all over the world.
Cremation is by the Neptune Society. Burial of Ginna's and Joe's ashes will be in Hancock, N.H. when the pandemic allows.
Remembrances may be made to Regency on Whidbey Memory Care, 1040 S.W. Kimball Dr., Oak Harbor, WA 98277 or to WhidbeyHealth Hospice Care, 202 N. Main St., Coupeville, WA 98239, or to your local Alzheimer's Association
.