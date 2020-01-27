Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter C. Stearns III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

After a 10 year struggle with numerous medical issues, including kidney failure and leukemia, Walter Stearns (known by all, near and far, as Wat) left this earth for the company of his God and in his own spirit on Sunday, January 12th. In doing so, he has left a gaping hole in the hearts of family and good friends in Brattleboro, VT, Jaffrey, NH, New York City, and Stamford, CT, all places he lived and left his mark on numerous lives.



Born in NYC in 1961, the first of 3 children of John and Martha (Preston) Stearns, Wat was predeceased by his mother and brother Pres and now leaves behind his father, John, his sister Elizabeth Shanti Stearns and his aunt "Revvie" (Rev. Emily Preston of Jaffrey). He was educated at the Church Farm School in PA and at Trinity College and spent the first 15 years of his life as a legal secretary in a large law firm as well as designing and selling t-shirts on the street, urging all to care about others, change the world with kindness, and so on. He lived this philosophy himself: buying firewood for one, a meal for another, literally giving away the shirt on his back. His car license plate said "NO HARM" and inked onto his right arm was "Thank You."



Wat was a truly original wordsmith and could get you involved in a discussion (or debate!) within minutes. He cared about and was well informed about politics, world affairs, individuals in the news, authors - whatever interested him that day.



His family would be glad to see you at a gathering at the First Congregational Church in Brattleboro (not the Central) on Western Ave on Sunday, February 2nd, at 1pm. Please come as you would when visiting with Wat (casually) and help us recall this most unique individuals we all loved. Any question, please call his aunt Revvie at 603-532-6573.

After a 10 year struggle with numerous medical issues, including kidney failure and leukemia, Walter Stearns (known by all, near and far, as Wat) left this earth for the company of his God and in his own spirit on Sunday, January 12th. In doing so, he has left a gaping hole in the hearts of family and good friends in Brattleboro, VT, Jaffrey, NH, New York City, and Stamford, CT, all places he lived and left his mark on numerous lives.Born in NYC in 1961, the first of 3 children of John and Martha (Preston) Stearns, Wat was predeceased by his mother and brother Pres and now leaves behind his father, John, his sister Elizabeth Shanti Stearns and his aunt "Revvie" (Rev. Emily Preston of Jaffrey). He was educated at the Church Farm School in PA and at Trinity College and spent the first 15 years of his life as a legal secretary in a large law firm as well as designing and selling t-shirts on the street, urging all to care about others, change the world with kindness, and so on. He lived this philosophy himself: buying firewood for one, a meal for another, literally giving away the shirt on his back. His car license plate said "NO HARM" and inked onto his right arm was "Thank You."Wat was a truly original wordsmith and could get you involved in a discussion (or debate!) within minutes. He cared about and was well informed about politics, world affairs, individuals in the news, authors - whatever interested him that day.His family would be glad to see you at a gathering at the First Congregational Church in Brattleboro (not the Central) on Western Ave on Sunday, February 2nd, at 1pm. Please come as you would when visiting with Wat (casually) and help us recall this most unique individuals we all loved. Any question, please call his aunt Revvie at 603-532-6573. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jan. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close