Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Calling hours 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Horton Sweeney, 83, died on May 27, 2019, at the Veterans Home in Tilton where he had lived since March, 2018.



He was born in Buffalo, New York, on May 6, 1936, the son of Helene (Horton) and John Sweeney. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S.



He and his family moved to Peterborough in 1976 where he practiced law until 1990 when he moved to Donegal, Ireland. While in Peterborough, he was one of the co-founders of the youth soccer league and was a board member of what is now the Monadnock Early Learning Center.



He is survived by two daughters, Megan Sweeney and her husband Charles Blood of Marblehead, Massachusetts; Erin Sweeney and her husband Jason Lambert of Peterborough; his son, Kevin Sweeney and his wife Devon of Harrisville; his brother, Edwin D. Sweeney of Dublin, Ohio; five grandchildren: Sarah Wheeler, Hadley Blood, Emily Blood, Ella Sweeney, and Winthrop Sweeney; two nephews: Michael Sweeney, Patrick Sweeney, a niece, Mary Katherine (Molly) Sweeney Price; and many, many friends.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:30-7:30 PM, at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH 03458. For directions and an online guest book, please go to the funeral home website (



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home Employee Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276, in recognition by his children of the care given to their father.



Jellison Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.





Walter Horton Sweeney, 83, died on May 27, 2019, at the Veterans Home in Tilton where he had lived since March, 2018.He was born in Buffalo, New York, on May 6, 1936, the son of Helene (Horton) and John Sweeney. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for two years in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended American University in Washington, D.C., where he received an academic and athletic scholarship. He went on to graduate from George Washington University School of Law. He was a member of the Virginia and District of Columbia bars and practiced in Washington, mostly before the FCC, representing organizations against violence on television, particularly during children's viewing hours.He and his family moved to Peterborough in 1976 where he practiced law until 1990 when he moved to Donegal, Ireland. While in Peterborough, he was one of the co-founders of the youth soccer league and was a board member of what is now the Monadnock Early Learning Center.He is survived by two daughters, Megan Sweeney and her husband Charles Blood of Marblehead, Massachusetts; Erin Sweeney and her husband Jason Lambert of Peterborough; his son, Kevin Sweeney and his wife Devon of Harrisville; his brother, Edwin D. Sweeney of Dublin, Ohio; five grandchildren: Sarah Wheeler, Hadley Blood, Emily Blood, Ella Sweeney, and Winthrop Sweeney; two nephews: Michael Sweeney, Patrick Sweeney, a niece, Mary Katherine (Molly) Sweeney Price; and many, many friends.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:30-7:30 PM, at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH 03458. For directions and an online guest book, please go to the funeral home website ( jellisonfuneralhome.com ).In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home Employee Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276, in recognition by his children of the care given to their father.Jellison Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on June 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close