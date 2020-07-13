Warren Charles Lyon passed away quietly on June 27, 2020 in the Residences at Vantage Point in Columbia, Maryland following a diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma. Warren was born on December 19, 1932 in Brattleboro, Vermont to Glen Eliot Lyon and Adine Edith Lyon.



Warren grew up in Peterborough and after graduating from high school he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 1954. He received a Master's degree from the University of Virginia and pursued a doctoral degree from the University of Tennessee.



Warren moved to Baltimore with his first wife, Nancy, in 1964 where he worked for the Glenn L. Martin Company, then moved to Columbia to work for Hittman Corporation as a nuclear engineer. In 1974, Warren joined the US Atomic Energy Commission, now the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC), as a Licensing Engineer. He retired from the NRC at age 85 in 2018 as a Senior Reactor Engineer. A former co-worker wrote of Warren that he "...was one of the most outstanding dedicated staff at the NRC.A tireless staff member who should be a model for all of us."



In 1983, Warren married Stephanie Henkin and they moved to Columbia. They moved to the continuing care community in 2018. In addition to Stephanie, Warren is survived by his children, Charles Lyon of Pittsburgh, PA and Michelle Manthey of Layfayette, CO, his stepson, Joshua Henkin of Ellicott City, MD, and Michelle's husband, Ben, and daughter Marie.



Warren donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board. A private celebration of Warren's life will be held by immediate family at a later date.



