Wayne "Mark" Gleason, 64, of Fitzwilliam, formerly of Rindge, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Monadnock Community Hospital, after a two month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.



He was born on March 11, 1955, and was a 1973 graduate of Murdock High School. He lived in Winchendon for many years before moving to Rindge, NH where he resided for 25 years before moving to Fitzwilliam.



He had worked at TYCO in Westminster, MA for over 30 years, and later worked for the Winchendon MA school district for 15 years.



Mark enjoyed his animals, his tractor, Bar-B-Queing and a good Mai Tai.



Mark was predeceased by his father Wayne E. Gleason and his mother Lois C. Gleason.



He is survived by his companion of over 40 years, Kathleen V. Wilder and her family, daughter Kellie K. O'Dea and her husband Todd, Mark also leaves his grandchildren, Cameron R, and Logan K. O'Dea; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Abigail and Bentlie O'Dea; Kathleen's brothers, James A. Hardy and his wife Anne, and Bradley A. Hardy and his wife Debra; their children, Michael, Kevin, Bradley J. and Lisa M. Hardy; his dog, Kiefer, his cats, Ben, Jerry and Little Peanut, and the bird, OJ. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Gail W. (Gleason) Norcross and her husband Roger M., Brent D. Gleason and his wife Linda, and Neal E. Gleason; his nieces, Carolyn Bradley, Hillary Powell and Kelsie Norcross; his nephews, Travis, Evan, Bret, Zachary and Anders Norcross.



There are no public calling hours or services scheduled at this time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wayne M. Gleason's name, to the Monadnock Humane Society (



To share a memory or offer a condolence to Mark's family, please visit his permanent online memorial page at

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 18, 2019

