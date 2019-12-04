Willard Jost passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his family.



He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Carol, their children Christine, Jesse, Tracy, Lyle, Sung and Linda, their spouses and 12 grandchildren.



He was a Piano Tuner/Technician for many years and serviced over 30,000 pianos in his life time. A former member of the Piano Technicians Guild and a long-time employee of Dublin School.



He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and so happy to have such a wonderful family. A very special person to all, a friend, a man of integrity and would help others in time of need. He had a very keen sense of humor and wry jokes.



He loved pianos, pipe organs, reed organs, antique cars, trains, steam engines, cooking, woodworking and valued his piano customers as family.



He has requested no funeral services, however, those who wish to celebrate his life, to do so in their own special way as they feel comfortable - always helping others in their time of need.

