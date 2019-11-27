Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Allport Scholl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Allport Scholl 97 died 22 November 2019. He was born on 20 February 1922 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to Wm Harry Scholl and Jeannette McPherson Allport Scholl. Bill graduated from Altoona High School, class of 1939. He liked telling the story of his graduation bicycle trip with a high school friend from Altoona to the World Fair in New York City. (977 miles, riding 102 hours over 27 days and costing $24.00!) In 1941 he moved to the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania to live with his sister Margret and her husband A Donald Feyrer. He joined the Western Electric Corporation and in 1943 married Edna Mae Feyrer (sister to Donald Feyrer). In 1944 he joined the US Army Signal Corps and taught at Fort Monmouth, NJ and later at the West Point Military Academy. Following WWII he rejoined Western Electric Co. where he supervised the installation of the new, automated switching systems that did not require a switchboard operator. In 1955 he transferred to Bell of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and moved with his family to Camp Hill, PA. In 1967 he and Edna moved to Mechanicsburg, PA where they quickly became an integral part of their new neighborhood. He retired in 1981 from the Bell System as Manager of Central Office Engineering with 40 years of service. In 2014 Bill moved to RiverMead in Peterborough, NH to be near his oldest son.



He was an Episcopalian and a member of the Church of The Nativity in Bethlehem and then Mount Calvary in Camp Hill, PA. He served the church in numerous capacities including choir and vestry. He was an active Life Member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and served as president of the Capital Life Member Club for two years. He was an active member of the West Shore Elks Lodge and a Life Member of The Engineers Society of Pennsylvania. After joining the RiverMead community, Bill started the "Hug-a-Bear" project to fabricate teddy bears for Fire & Police Departments and the local Hospital to comfort children.



In Bethlehem and later in the Harrisburg area Bill and Edna were avid square dancers. Bill became a caller. They were members in several square dance clubs and frequently attended national conventions. Their lasting friendships with fellow dancers, took Bill and Edna on many, well planned, holiday camping and travel trips throughout the US and Eastern Canada.



The special relationships of "Double Cousins" led to very close family ties. He out lived his three siblings and their spouses; his wife Edna, and her 4 siblings and their spouses. Bill was revered as the patriarch of the Scholl-Feyrer clan. He joyfully was able to hold two of his great-great-grandsons.



Bill was an entertainer and he relished the opportunity to sing, play the piano and his ukulele. He especially enjoyed involving children in his whimsical songs and performing magical tricks.



His personal connection with people, his sincerity in seeking to help others and his actions to make the world a better place will be missed.



He was preceded in death by his wife Edna Feyrer Scholl (1988-Mechanicsburg, PA), and his siblings: Margret Feyrer (1988-Bethlehem, PA) Harry F Scholl (1975-Altoona, PA), and James A Scholl (1990-McKeesport, PA).



He is survived by his two sons and their wives: Gary W and Mary M Scholl of Temple, NH and Tim A and Betty K Scholl of Nicholasville, KY. He is also survived by his four grandchildren David A Scholl (Lexington, Ky), Lisa G. Houck (Mont Vernon, NH), Edward M Houck (Huntington, WV) and Todd Guttendorf (Natalia, Texas), 9 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other family members who all knew him as "Uncle Bill."



The family would especially like to thank all the RiverMead staff and his fellow residents for making his final years joyful, memorable and full.



To honor Bill, the family suggests that you reach out to strangers with kindness and encourage joy in the life of children.



Internment will take place at Nativity Church in Bethlehem in the spring.





