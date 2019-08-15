Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Burt" Cutler Jr., 84, of North Swanzey, NH died on August 1, 2019 at his home after a period of declining health.



Burt was born in Greenwich, CT on June 9, 1935, the son of William B. and Elizabeth R. (Anderson) Cutler. He was raised in Greenwich, CT and in later years he loved to tell stories driving his Boston Whaler through Long Island Sound and around Island Beach.



He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol as a young man during WWII. He spent years stationed in Minnesota during the Korean War, and was proud to say that he sailed on the Queen Elizabeth II and flew on the Concorde.



In 1958, he was trained as a television camera man in New York City and worked for American Standard in Manhattan. He attended both Springfield College and Princeton University in the 1960s. He worked as the Director of the Boy's Club in Greenwich Connecticut, the Camp Director of the Boys Wipowam Summer Camp and the Aquatic Director at the Stamford Connecticut YMCA. He later changed careers and worked a Field Salesman for both American Standard and later Burnham Heating and Plumbing out of Waltham, MA.



He was a member of the NH Marine Patrol and volunteer with the Cheshire Fire Department in Cheshire, CT from 1969 to 1976.



Burt moved Los Altos, California for many years but moved back to NH, living in North Swanzey, in 2016 to live among the pines in the state that he loved.



He loved the outdoors, especially canoeing the New Hampshire lakes in the Monadnock Region. One of his favorite pastimes was attending air shows, and from time to time he pursued flying lessons.



Burt leaves behind by his daughter Priscilla Bourgoine, and her husband Lawrence, of Peterborough, NH; his son Randolph R. Cutler of Lakewood, CO; his two granddaughters Tamera and Alex Linkow, his grandson, Chad Echavarria, and two great-grandchildren Jacob and Abigal Linkow.



In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his significant other, Agnes Utterbach, his granddaughter, Valerie Echavarria and his daughter-in-law, Merideth (Whitcomb) Cutler.



A private graveside service will take place for the family at Pine Hill Cemetery later this month.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the U.S. Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202 or to the Cheshire Fire Department, 250 Maple Avenue, Cheshire, CT 06140.



Jellison Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online obituary or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit





