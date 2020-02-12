Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Henry Clow, 73 of Bennington, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House on February 4, 2020. He was born in Peterborough on April 19, 1946, the son of Howard and Jeannette (Vaillancourt) Clow.



Bill grew up in Greenville NH and attended Appleton Academy before serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Bill was very proud of his 8+ years of active service during which he advanced to the rank of Sergeant and had several overseas deployments. Bill held several long-term employment positions throughout his lifetime including machine operator, warehouse worker, and custodian. Bill was also an active member of the American Legion with 50+ years of membership. During his years of membership Bill participated in various functions/events and was the Chaplin for Legion post #59 for several years.



Bill was a charismatic, loving man who truly enjoyed life and always had a smile on his face. Some of his greatest joys and passions included, camping with his family and friends, watching NASCAR races, being outdoors, and challenging anyone who was willing to a game of cribbage. More than anything Bill was most passionate about his family and enjoyed his time spent with all of them.



Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Gail (Gonyea) Clow of Bennington; his stepsons; Tim Gonyea and his wife Joy Gonyea of Wasilla, and Shawn Clow of Bennington; Granddaughters Gwendolyn and Marilyn Clow; his brothers, Howard Clow Jr. of Bennington and David Clow of Peterborough; Nephews and nieces; Benjamin Clow and his wife Wendy Clow of Boscawen as well as their daughter Elizabeth. Barbara (Clow) Wilcott and her husband Matt Wilcott of Bennington and their children Aaron and Gabriella.



Memorial visiting hours will be held on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. Burial will be on Monday February 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.



