He was born on July 16, 1928 in Somerville, Massachusetts, the son of Edward McGlinchey, Sr. and Delia Jemery McGlinchey. He graduated Rindge Technical School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the class of 1946. He married Eunice Wing in 1948 and lost her to cancer in 1979.



Bill worked as a lithographer, following the trade from Massachusetts to New York and, finally to New Jersey where he lived for 30 years. He retired in 1984 and moved to Hancock, fulfilling his desire to return to New England. He remarried Lorraine Dennis.



Bill enjoyed woodworking, spending time with animals and collecting guns. He was a long-time member of the Monadnock Rod and Gun Club in Peterborough, New Hampshire.



He is survived by: his daughter, Susan Trzepacz, and her husband John of Bakersfield, Vermont; his sister-in-law, Ruth McGlinchey of Tewksbury, Massachusetts; his nephews and nieces: James McGlinchey and his wife Laurie of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Richard McGlinchey and his wife Pauline of Wilmington, Massachusetts; Nancy Glennon and her husband William of San Antonio, Texas; Patricia Barbato and her husband Mark of Lowell, Massachusetts; Maureen Ochs and her husband Michael of Lowell; Gail Goggin and her husband Robert of Lowell; his good friend and "surrogate daughter" Ruth Subers of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and his friend Ralph Gentile of Dublin, New Hampshire, with whom he "solved all the problems of the world."



Bill was predeceased by his wives, Eunice and Lorraine, and his brother, Edward McGlinchey, Jr.



Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of Ready Funeral and Cremation Services, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT.

