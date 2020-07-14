William Querfurth, born July 18, 1958, passed away in his home in Springfield, Oregon. He was a musician, inventor, and film maker. He loved music. If you had a piano in your house he would come in, sit down and go right to playing, telling all about the new songs he had written. If he liked your piano, he might even spend more time at your house.



Bill also loved to dance. Many of us remember the way he would take over a dance floor as he tilted his head back and took wide, gated steps, spinning round and round.



In NH, not only was Bill known on the dance floor and at the piano, but also as a great inspiration for many who were on the road to sobriety.



Bill grew up in Peterborough, graduating from ConVal in 1976. In his adult years, he lived in Rhode Island, New York, California, and Arizona. Before finally settling in Springfrield, OR in 2006, he spent many years developing a computer code to generate computer tones through a music synthesizer. He obtained a patent and was published in 2005.



Bill is survived by his sisters Lisa Thomas, of Phoenix, AZ, Mary Seaver, of Dublin, NH, and his brother Carl Querfurth, or Jaffrey, NH.



