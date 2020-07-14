1/1
William Querfurth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Querfurth, born July 18, 1958, passed away in his home in Springfield, Oregon. He was a musician, inventor, and film maker. He loved music. If you had a piano in your house he would come in, sit down and go right to playing, telling all about the new songs he had written. If he liked your piano, he might even spend more time at your house.

Bill also loved to dance. Many of us remember the way he would take over a dance floor as he tilted his head back and took wide, gated steps, spinning round and round.

In NH, not only was Bill known on the dance floor and at the piano, but also as a great inspiration for many who were on the road to sobriety.

Bill grew up in Peterborough, graduating from ConVal in 1976. In his adult years, he lived in Rhode Island, New York, California, and Arizona. Before finally settling in Springfrield, OR in 2006, he spent many years developing a computer code to generate computer tones through a music synthesizer. He obtained a patent and was published in 2005.

Bill is survived by his sisters Lisa Thomas, of Phoenix, AZ, Mary Seaver, of Dublin, NH, and his brother Carl Querfurth, or Jaffrey, NH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved