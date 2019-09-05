Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Taylor "Bill" Clark. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Taylor Clark, 84 died peacefully August 31, 2019 at Monadnock Community Hospital after a long illness.



He was born in Tarentum, Pennsylvania on January 04, 1935 the son of the late Ira Clark and Iva (Taylor) Clark.



Bill graduated from Riviera College and also served in the US Air Force and Air Force Reserve, than Bill worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years as a Air Traffic Controller. He started at BOS Logan International Airport and then opens the Nashua Enroute Control Center and implemented Manchester Approach control in NH. After retirement, Bill worked at Keene Airport.



He was an avid skier and a member of the National Ski Patrol achieving the position of Regional Director for NH NSP and attaining his National #5928. He enjoyed hiking, golf, archery and especially his pipe. Bill volunteered for Special Olympics for 20 plus years at local and International Games. Bill was a member of the NH Scot and American Legion. He was an active member of the New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mtn.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gerry (English/Higgins) Clark, his daughter Jinx Jae Clark, California , son Robin Clark, NH, stepsons Shawn, Brett and Dennis Higgins, MA and NH grandsons Jonathan Clark, NH and Robin Clark II, NH.



Celebration of Life, September 6th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monadnock Congregational Church, 120 Wilton Road (Rt 101), Peterborough, NH 03458.



Interment will be September 11, 2019, 1200 pm, New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Hwy (Exit 17 off Rt 93 N), Boscawen, NH 03303.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service 32 School St Hillsboro NH is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers donations in William T. Clark name can be made to: NE Scottish Arts Center, 27 Cricket Lane, Concord, NH 03301.



For More log on to





William "Bill" Taylor Clark, 84 died peacefully August 31, 2019 at Monadnock Community Hospital after a long illness.He was born in Tarentum, Pennsylvania on January 04, 1935 the son of the late Ira Clark and Iva (Taylor) Clark.Bill graduated from Riviera College and also served in the US Air Force and Air Force Reserve, than Bill worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years as a Air Traffic Controller. He started at BOS Logan International Airport and then opens the Nashua Enroute Control Center and implemented Manchester Approach control in NH. After retirement, Bill worked at Keene Airport.He was an avid skier and a member of the National Ski Patrol achieving the position of Regional Director for NH NSP and attaining his National #5928. He enjoyed hiking, golf, archery and especially his pipe. Bill volunteered for Special Olympics for 20 plus years at local and International Games. Bill was a member of the NH Scot and American Legion. He was an active member of the New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mtn.He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gerry (English/Higgins) Clark, his daughter Jinx Jae Clark, California , son Robin Clark, NH, stepsons Shawn, Brett and Dennis Higgins, MA and NH grandsons Jonathan Clark, NH and Robin Clark II, NH.Celebration of Life, September 6th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monadnock Congregational Church, 120 Wilton Road (Rt 101), Peterborough, NH 03458.Interment will be September 11, 2019, 1200 pm, New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Hwy (Exit 17 off Rt 93 N), Boscawen, NH 03303.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service 32 School St Hillsboro NH is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers donations in William T. Clark name can be made to: NE Scottish Arts Center, 27 Cricket Lane, Concord, NH 03301.For More log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close