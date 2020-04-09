Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary





Wilma met John Genet, her future husband, on a blind date while attending Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing in Connecticut. They were married on March 30th 1957 in Luray Virginia. Four children soon followed. Together they have lived in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and then settling in Peterborough New Hampshire in 1985.



Wilma had a long career as a highly respected geriatric nurse and nursing instructor. For almost three decades she served the elderly community here in Peterborough and then after retirement cared for her husband for years until his death.



Wilma lost her husband, John, her first son John Genet Jr, and her first granddaughter Danielle McCormick Genet in the last 7 years. Wilma is survived by Jim in Murfreesboro TN, Joe in Merrimack NH, and Joyce Lapoint Genet in Springfield MA. Grammy will be greatly missed by her 8 remaining grandchildren Gina, Carli, Eli, Jeff, Brian, Nathaniel, Isabel and Annie. And by her three great-grandchildren Aislin Grace, Emmet James and Isaiah Allen.



A memorial service will be held at The Monadnock Congregational Church, at a later date. A private family burial was held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough, NH



In Lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Wilma's memory to the Monadnock Congregational Church 120 Wilton Road, Peterborough, NH or Home Healthcare and Hospice Community Service, P.O. Box 496, Peterborough, NH.



To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit

