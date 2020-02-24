Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvette C. Guillette. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

Yvette C. Guillette, 91, resident of Peterborough, NH died February 22, 2020 in Peterborough, NH.



She was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on December 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Rodolphe and Anna (Desrochers) Carreau.



Mrs. Guillette was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1947.



In 1952 she married Alfred M. Guillette and moved to New Hampshire where they made their home in Milford for 36 years. They had also lived in Brewster, MA and in their later years, Hancock, NH.



Yvette had been employed as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Company for over 40 years. She was a communicant of Saint Patrick Church, Milford, NH and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She and Al shared a passion for antiques and decorating their homes. They were wonderful hosts and loved visits from family and friends. Yvette most especially loved spending time with her family. She was absolutely crazy about babies and loved any time spent with her grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfred M. Guillette, who died in 2006.



Family members include two sons, Michael Guillette of Durango, CO and Paul Guillette of Santa Fe, NM; three daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Robert O'Leary of Mont Vernon, NH, Denise and Tom Kretz of Plymouth, NH, and Louise and Barry York of Peterborough, NH; 12 grandchildren, Matti Guillette, Emily Skelton, Sarah Claire, Erin Wilborn, Megan O'Leary, Joe and Bobby Kretz, Dan, Michelle, and Hannah Brown, Chris and Doug York and nine great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Carreau of CA; and many nieces and nephews.



There are no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 am in Saint Patrick Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of

Yvette C. Guillette, 91, resident of Peterborough, NH died February 22, 2020 in Peterborough, NH.She was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on December 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Rodolphe and Anna (Desrochers) Carreau.Mrs. Guillette was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1947.In 1952 she married Alfred M. Guillette and moved to New Hampshire where they made their home in Milford for 36 years. They had also lived in Brewster, MA and in their later years, Hancock, NH.Yvette had been employed as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Company for over 40 years. She was a communicant of Saint Patrick Church, Milford, NH and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She and Al shared a passion for antiques and decorating their homes. They were wonderful hosts and loved visits from family and friends. Yvette most especially loved spending time with her family. She was absolutely crazy about babies and loved any time spent with her grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfred M. Guillette, who died in 2006.Family members include two sons, Michael Guillette of Durango, CO and Paul Guillette of Santa Fe, NM; three daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Robert O'Leary of Mont Vernon, NH, Denise and Tom Kretz of Plymouth, NH, and Louise and Barry York of Peterborough, NH; 12 grandchildren, Matti Guillette, Emily Skelton, Sarah Claire, Erin Wilborn, Megan O'Leary, Joe and Bobby Kretz, Dan, Michelle, and Hannah Brown, Chris and Doug York and nine great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Carreau of CA; and many nieces and nephews.There are no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 am in Saint Patrick Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close