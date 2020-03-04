Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Haymon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Ada Lou Haymon will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Leesville with Reverend Craig Forque officiating. Burial will follow in the Leesville Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation times for the family and friends of Mrs. Haymon will be held at the church on Thursday, March 5th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Mrs. Haymon was born December 30, 1932 in Peason Ridge, LA and passed away peacefully in her home on March 3, 2020 at the age of 87. After working for a short while as a switch board operator for Bell South, she devoted herself to her family as a homemaker. Mrs. Haymon was a member of First Baptist of Leesville and the Kurthwood Homemakers and Quilters Club. She was a wonderful cook and made delicious dumplings and chocolate pies. Mrs. Haymon helped create many Vernon Parish Library Cookbooks. She was a talented lady who enjoyed quilting, gardening, and painting on fabric. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she always had time to help them in any way.

Mrs. Haymon was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Wallace Wayne Haymon; parents, William Alexander Cole and Euna Winnie Cole; brothers, Charles Cole and James Lee Cole; sisters, Marjorie Pollard and Ruth Dixon; and grandson, Christopher Haymon.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steven Wallace Haymon; Terry Lynn Haymon and wife Donna; and William Kevin Haymon all of Leesville, LA,

grandchildren, Jeremy Brett Haymon, Jennifer Schoeppner and husband Devin, Leina West and husband Jason, Samantha Marker and husband Kyle, Charlene Plate, Winston Bynog, and Dustin White,

great grandchildren, Morgan, Malia, Isabel, Aubree, Avri, Emri, Daylynn, and Yale,

great-great grandchild, Regan,

and a host of extended family.

Pallbearers will be Morgan West, Danny Gilcrease, Jason West, Mark Pollard, Ronnie Gilcrease and Steven Haymon.

Mrs. Haymon's family would like to express their appreciation to all of her caregivers for their wonderful service.

