Funeral Services for Alice Andrews Stewart will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10AM at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA. Rev. Larry Richmond officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hornbeck, LA.

Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 4 PM-8 PM at the funeral home.

Alice passed away at the age of 97 on June 19, 2019 in Vidor, Texas. She was born Aug 28, 1921 in Hornbeck, Louisiana. She was a loving wife, mom, and Nanny to many grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. She was the owner of Leesville Jewelers and a wonderful musician and seamstress. Alice and her husband Marvin were members of the 1st Assembly of God in Leesville for over 40 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Shuster of Vidor, Texas, and Peggy Stewart Gore, and husband Michael of Leesville, La. Four grandchildren, Carrie Durham Gilmore and husband Greg of Vidor, Texas and Courtney Durham Addison of Vidor, Texas, Brian Gore and wife Lacey of Anacoco, LA, and Mindy Gore, of London, England and 9 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Marvin Stewart and her parents Fredrick T. Andrews and Mary Henrietta Phillips Andrews, sisters; Edna Andrews West (Dick), and Mable Andrews Cavanaugh (John), and brothers; Fred Andrews (Ovada) Pat Andrews (Claudie) and J Andrews (Evelee).

