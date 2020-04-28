Funeral services for Mr. Arvis "Ben" Martin will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Sunny Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Vaughn and Bro. Greg Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Comrade Cemetery under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in the Sunny Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Martin was born on March 12, 1941 in Hutton, La to his parents, Allen and Virda Viola Martin. He passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Alexandria, LA.
He was an extremely loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Brothers: Durwood Martin, Leroy Martin, Artice Martin, Ira Martin and J.V. Martin; Sisters: Bertie V. Martin, and Rosemary Perkins; One Nephew: Kevin Martin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years: Betty Martin of Leesville; Son: Lynwood & wife Jenny Martin of Leesville; Sister: Willa Faye Jackson of Cleveland, TX; Grandchildren: Austin Martin, Alexis Martin, Shelby Martin, Sierra Martin, & Raylan Martin; One Great Grandchild: Evelyn Martin.
Those serving as pallbearers will be: Durwin Martin, Dewayne Martin, Jeremy Martin, Tracey Martin, Clint Martin, and Eddie Perkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Austin Martin, Rodney Martin, and Neal Martin.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Apr. 28, 2020