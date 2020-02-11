Beth Borel

Guest Book
  • "The last goodbye on this earth. I love you my friend. My..."
    - Katie Peavy Beasley
  • "Prayers for the family in this time of loss. So many..."
    - Marty McKnight
  • "Beth was loved by everyone at Simpson School. I remember..."
    - Carolyn Owens
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. She was such a joy..."
    - Paula Crockett
  • "What a wonderful classmate and friend Beth was at..."
    - David Nichols
Service Information
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville
601 South Fourth Street
Leesville, LA
71446
(337)-238-1358
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
First Christian Church
Leesville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Memorial services for Beth A. Jackson Borel, 69, of Leesville, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the First Christian Church in Leesville with Bro. Floyd Hooks officiating.
Beth was born on July 28, 1950 in Natchitoches, LA to her parents, Floyd Jackson, Jr. & Hazel McNeely Jackson. She passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Leesville.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Floyd Arlon Jackson.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter; Lisa Wilson of Oakridge, TN., granddaughter; Shelby Wilson of Oakridge, TN., several cousins and many cherished friends.

Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Feb. 11, 2020
