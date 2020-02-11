Memorial services for Beth A. Jackson Borel, 69, of Leesville, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the First Christian Church in Leesville with Bro. Floyd Hooks officiating.
Beth was born on July 28, 1950 in Natchitoches, LA to her parents, Floyd Jackson, Jr. & Hazel McNeely Jackson. She passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Leesville.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Floyd Arlon Jackson.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter; Lisa Wilson of Oakridge, TN., granddaughter; Shelby Wilson of Oakridge, TN., several cousins and many cherished friends.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Borel Family at www.labbymemorial.com
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Feb. 11, 2020