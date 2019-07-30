Graveside services for Betty Jean Duncan-Elmore, 76, of Texas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Pine Island Cemetery of Leesville with Rev. Paul Eaves officiating, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home.
Betty was born on November 7, 1942 in Leesville, LA to her parents, Alva Lee & Georgia R. Moore Duncan. She passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was a hairdresser for 20 years and she loved to cook.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Chester Carl Duncan, sisters; Margie Lee Newton and Mary Ruth.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Raymond Elmore of Hitchcock, TX, sons; Raymond Tullie Elmore Jr of Hitchcock, TX, Carl Ray Elmore of Dickinson, TX., daughter; Georgia Lorraine Levi of Hitchcock, TX, brothers; James Ray Duncan and Alvie Earl Duncan both of Leesville, LA., 3 grandchildren; Paige Lee Elmore, Krystal Nicole Elmore, Rae Lynn Elmore and 1 great grandchild Paizeleigh Elmore.
