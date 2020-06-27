Graveside Funeral Services for Betty Lue Deaton will be at 10:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro, Oklahoma.
Betty Lue Selvidge was born on July 26, 1933 in Higginson, Arkansas to James Amos Selvidge and Dessie Adele (Barker) Selvidge. On August 9, 1950 she married Houston Deaton in Woodruff County, Arkansas. Together they had six children. They lived in Searcy, Arkansas for eighteen years, then moved to follow Houston's work. Betty Deaton passed from this life on June 26, 2020 in Spiro, Oklahoma.
Betty was of the Baptist faith and attended church until her health declined. She liked to quilt and work with her flowers and garden. She liked to go to garage sales and like to hold a garage sale. She was a good cook and her specialties were old-fashioned banana pudding, hamburger vegetable soup, fried chocolate pies, and chocolate gravy with homemade biscuits. She raised six children when times were hard and she could make a meal out of nothing. She always cooked three meals a day and was an excellent housekeeper. When her children were young she made their clothes from feed sacks given to her by the neighbor. Betty did the best she could with what she had.
Preceding her in death are her parents, James and Dessie Selvidge; her husband Houston Deaton of 55 years; their son, Donnie Lee Deaton; one grandson, Devin Deaton; two sisters, Agnes Schales and Shirley Waller; three brothers, James, Clyde and Gary Selvidge all of Searcy, Arkansas
Betty is survived by one daughter, Brinda Taylor and husband Danny of Antlers, Oklahoma; four sons, Del Deaton and wife Doreen or Spiro, Oklahoma, Rick Deaton and wife Mary of Pocola, Oklahoma, Roger Amos Deaton and wife Kallie of Spiro, Oklahoma, James Deaton and wife Jane Ellen of Spiro, Oklahoma; fifteen grandchildren; thirty seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two brothers, William and Arwain; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Brinda Taylor, Danny Taylor, Del Deaton, Rickey Deaton, Roger Deaton, and James Deaton. Honorary pallbearers will be her Grandchildren.
Viewing will be Friday 5:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. To sign Ms. Betty Deaton's online guest book, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader on Jun. 27, 2020.