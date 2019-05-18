Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Tharp. View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Betty Lou Jones Tharp will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First United Pentecostal Church of Leesville with Reverend Mark Christian officiating. Burial will follow in the Leesville Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.

Visitation times for the family and friends of Mrs. Tharp will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church of Leesville on Friday, May 17, 2019, and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Betty was born in Leesville, LA on October 16, 1942, to Jesse and Edith Jones. She passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on May 16, 2019, at the age of 76.

Betty married her husband, George who was stationed at Fort Polk, when she was fifteen. She served as a proud military spouse and supported her husband while they were deployed to many duty stations, including three assignments to foreign countries. Betty moved back home to Leesville in 1976, where she resided until her death.

She was employed at Beall's, now known as Stage, for over thirty years until she retired as an assistant manager.

Betty loved her family, cooking, trying new recipes, and holidays - especially Thanksgiving.

She was an avid animal lover and owned many pets during her life. Betty loved reading and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family meant everything to her.

She became a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Leesville in 2012 and was a faithful member and servant of God until He called her home.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Monk Jones of Leesville; father, Jesse A. Jones of Leesville; and husband, George G. Tharp of Bedford, KY.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia A. Nelson and husband Tommy of Leesville, LA; son, George Andrew "Andy" Tharp of Leesville, LA; sister, Barbara Jones Burns of Leesville, LA; granddaughters, Amber Nelson Tannery and husband Jason of Leesville, LA; and Danielle Nelson Gibson and husband Clay of Lake Village, AR; grandson, Shawn Andrew Tharp of Tallassee, AL; great grandchildren, "Ali" Cecil Williams; Madison Layne Vinson; Anna Claire Vinson; Silas Bleu Vinson; Evangelyn Monroe Gibson; Ellison Rose Gibson; Olivia Tannery; Avishai Tannery; Rhema Tannery; and Bastian Tannery; nephew, Cody Ryan Burns and wife Rachel of Leesville, LA; great nephews, Mason Burns and Kylan Burns; great niece, Charleigh Burns and a host of extended family.

