Billie Lodrige
Billie Lodrige, the daughter of James Madison and Jewell Legg Pelt was born June 7, 1927 in Leesville, LA. and passed away December 2, 2020 in Leesville, LA.
Billie was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family and cooking for them during the Holidays. She was a founding member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a longtime member of Canaan Baptist Church. Billie loved camping out in the woods and listening to music and making precious memories with her family.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Oscar Lodrige; daughter: Diana Lodrige.
Billie leaves to cherish her memories: her sister: Lafon Sorensen of Houston, TX; her son: Micheal Lodrige and wife, Kathryn Ann of Leesville, LA; her grandchildren: Peter Sweger and wife, Sarah of Edmond, OK, Scott Sweger and wife, Kelsey of Edmond, OK, Shane M. Lodrige of Austin, TX, Davy R. Lodrige and wife, Bethy of Austin, TX; great grandchildren: Kasey Sweger, Sam Sweger, Madeline Sweger, James Sweger.
A Memorial Service for Billie will be announced at a later date.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Lodrige Family at www.labbymemorial.com

Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
